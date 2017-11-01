Illinois Schools Get High Marks

Filed Under: college, graduation rate, Illinois, report card, schools

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – This year’s Illinois school report card is out, and it shows some gains were made during the past school year.

The annual report card measures things like student achievement and teacher retention rates for individual schools and the state as a whole.

“It’s pretty exciting that the 4-year high school graduation rate increased from 85.9 percent to 87 percent, so just over 2000 more kids graduating in four years than last year. The percentage of students enrolled in college 12 months after graduating also increased,” says Superintendent of Education Tony Smith.

The number of students taking advanced placement and dual credit courses increased slightly last year, too. The average teacher salary grew by about one-thousand dollars to an average of $64,516. Each district’s report card is listed at illinoisreportcard.com.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen