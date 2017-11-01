Missouri Appeals Blind Pension Repayments

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri is appealing a ruling that the state owes $26.3 million to more than 3,000 blind people who were underpaid by the Department of Social Services’ blind pension fund. Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office filed a notice Monday that it would appeal a Cole County judge’s decision.
“The department of Social Services, which oversees the pension fund, believes that the funding formula that calculated the underpayments is incorrect, so we will appeal that decision to allow the court to have a second look at that and hopefully get the formula right,” he says.
The appeal is the fifth in a decade-long case over a fund was established in the 1920s to provide a social safety net for the blind.