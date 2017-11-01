MLB Betting Guru Has Won $14 Million On This Year’s World Series

A mysterious man is expected to place a ridiculous $14 million bet on Game 7 of the World Series, tonight.
Associated Press odd provider, RJ Bell has been following the incredible betting feats of an Eastern European man, younger than 30-years-old, who has continued to let his bet ride during this year’s World Series. Game 7 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros is tonight at 7 p.m., on FOX.
He’s been dubbed the “Let It Ride” guy.
Bell reports, the man is so far 6-0 through each of the first six games, and is rumored to have bet on the Dodgers to win tonight. As the below Tweet explains, this bettor’s gigantic bet on the Dodgers swung the Vegas odds at the very moment he walked in to place his bet (if you can believe that).
Bell also discovered that the man is a champion of UFC bets as well, so good that he’s undefeated in the sport.