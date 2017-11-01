ObamaCare Open Enrollment Begins Today

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you need healthcare through Obamacare, today’s the day you can start shopping. Open enrollment begins today and, rather then the 12 weeks in previous years, is open for six weeks.

Nancy Kelley with the Missouri Foundation for Health says that while premiums are increasing by as much as 50 percent, nearly 90 percent of Missourians who use the exchange will be helped by tax credits.

“That really reduces the price of those monthly premiums down to where some people won’t see an increase at all from last year, or even a couple of dollars less than they’re paying for this current year,” she says.

Because of the shorter open enrollment period, Kelley suggests you start looking at policies today. For more information in Missouri, go to covermissouri.org, in Illinois go to get covered.illinois.gov

