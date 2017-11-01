Photo Leaked For Possible New Name Of Scottrade Center

Filed Under: Blues, Enterprise, name, naming rights, Scottrade Center, St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Scottrade Center will eventually get a new name.

The St. Louis Blues are hoping to score a new naming rights deal. Right after TD Ameritrade acquired Scottrade, it was announced the name would come down. More than a month ago we took an in-depth look at the naming rights scene, and last week we asked Edward Jones‘ chief executive if his firm is considering a deal.

Managing partner of Edward Jones, Jim Weddle said, “I don’t know if another naming rights deal is on our radar.”

Now, there’s a leak that might give some more insight. A user on reddit posted a rendering of a renovated Scottrade Center with a new name across the front – Enterprise Arena. A source the Blues say was part of a sales pitch, and the team is making multiple sales pitches.

New Name For The Scottrade Center? from StLouis

//embed.redditmedia.com/widgets/platform.js

Related story: It’s Scottrade Center Now — But What Will It Be Next Year?

Enterprise Holdings is one of the region’s biggest companies, and had agreed to a $158 million naming rights deal for a proposed Rams stadium that would’ve been called National Car Rental Field.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen