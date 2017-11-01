Police Chief Search Continues as Final Applications Come in

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In the search for a new St. Louis Police Chief, 42 people from here and elsewhere applied by the the deadline Friday. But about half of them have been cut, because they don’t meet the requirement of a bachelor degree and the rank of Captain or above for ten years. Mayor Krewson’s spokesman Koran Addo says the winner has to have good management skills and other qualities.

“We want someone who has the ability to understand the nature of policing in a city like St. Louis. Certainly you want someone who’s got racial equity in mind, given what this area has experienced in the last three years. You want somebody with all those qualities,” he says.

They hope to have the field of some 20 down to six finalists by mid-November, then pick a chief by the first of the year.

St. Louis Alderman have no official input in the selection of the new chief. But they have hopes the person chosen is a good fit for the times.

“A leader that comes from am different large city across America that has experience with working on some sort of new program to reach our community,” says Alderman Dan Gunther.

Alderman Scott Ogilvie says we need a chief who commands respect from police and residents, and can set the right tone for policing 365 days a year.

