Scottrade Center May Have Found a New Name

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Scottrade Center will eventually get a new name.
The Blues are hoping to score a new naming rights deal. Right after TD Ameritrade acquired Scottrade, it was announced the name would come down. More than a month ago we took an in-depth look at the naming rights scene, and last week we asked Edward Jones’ chief executive if his firm is considering a deal.
Now, there’s a leak that might give some more insight. A user on reddit posted a rendering of a renovated Scottrade Center with a new name across the front – Enterprise Arena. A source at the Blues says that was part of a sales pitch, and the team is making multiple sales pitches.
Enterprise Holdings is one of the region’s biggest companies, and had agreed to a $158 million naming rights deal for a proposed Rams stadium that would’ve been called National Car Rental Field.