Sweet As Candy: Pietrangelo On Blues Season, Halloween Visitors

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – “The idea was to spoil them and that’s exactly what we did,” says St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, after a dozen kids from St. Louis Children’s Hospital went trick-or-treating in the Blues locker room, Tuesday.

Blues continued its Halloween tradition for a fifth year in a row, that lets the kids go through the front office space, onto the ice and collect tons of candy along the way.

“These kids don’t get to celebrate a regular Halloween like most kids,” Pietrangelo says. “So an opportunity I guess, one, for them to come in and meet us it’s fun for them, but two, looking at how much candy they had, it’s a great opportunity for them to get as much as they can and experience what can be a tough day for them, but try to make it as normal as possible.”

The Blues captain agrees it puts a real perspective on hockey and the St. Louis community.

“Whether we go to the hospital or the kids come here, it really kinda, especially after a game like you play last night (Monday night), you feel good about yourself and you come in here and this brings you right back down to earth,” Pietrangelo says.

It was an opportunity that begins with the Blues front office, Petro says. And it’s one of the reasons he believes St. Louis has become a permanent home to so many Blues players before him.

“It starts with the ownership and Tom and how comfortable they make the players feel and makes you want to come back and be apart of the group,” Pietrangelo says. “You see how many guys whether it’s Al (MacInnis) or Hully (Brett Hull) or Jacks (Barret Jackman) now or Otter (Steve Ott) and there’s a lot of guys who have come back, even Sid (Darryl Sydor). So, they make you feel like you’re wanted, make you feel comfortable and that’s why guys keep coming back.”

KMOX sports host Chris Hrabe spoke with the Blues captain after Tuesday’s event, for their weekly conversation about all things Blues hockey.

“Really I think we’ve had a mindset, whether we win or loss, we’ve been able to reset our selves and get ready for the next game. We’re using everybody right now, everybody is rolling so that’s the main thing that we want because we are going to need everybody. So, keep up the energy that we have and obviously coming home is going to help that.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook