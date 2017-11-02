Belleville IHOP Closed After Complaints

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One person’s report of gnats flying around the restaurant has prompted the health department to inspect the IHOP on Caryle Avenue in Belleville.

The ownership of the restaurant agreed to voluntarily close and make the repairs to a leaky pipe. Sharon Valentine is the director of environmental programs for the St. Clair County Health Department. She says the standing water likely attracted the bugs.

“We actually investigate all complaints, so it doesn’t matter if it’s one or numerous, we’re going to go out and investigate. In this case we did go out and find that they had some issues,” she says.

Valentine says the restaurant won’t reopen until her department has inspected the repairs. The St Clair County Health Department received 16 complaints about restaurants in October.

