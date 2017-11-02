Belleville IHOP Closed After Complaints

Filed Under: Closed, Health Department, IHOP

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One person’s report of gnats flying around the restaurant has prompted the health department to inspect the IHOP on Caryle Avenue in Belleville.

The ownership of the restaurant agreed to voluntarily close and make the repairs to a leaky pipe. Sharon Valentine is the director of environmental programs for the St. Clair County Health Department. She says the standing water likely attracted the bugs.

“We actually investigate all complaints, so it doesn’t matter if it’s one or numerous, we’re going to go out and investigate. In this case we did go out and find that they had some issues,” she says.

Valentine says the restaurant won’t reopen until her department has inspected the repairs. The St Clair County Health Department received 16 complaints about restaurants in October.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen