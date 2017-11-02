Cardinals Release 2018 Spring Training Schedule

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2018 Spring Training schedule today. The team’s 30-game Grapefruit League slate is set to begin on Friday, February 23 at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., as the visiting team against their complex co-tenants, the Miami Marlins, and will conclude on Sunday, March 25.

The Cardinals 2018 Grapefruit League schedule features 14 home dates and 16 road games, including four games as the “visiting” team against the Marlins (Feb. 23, March 6, 13 & 21), giving them 18 total games at Roger Dean Stadium. The Cardinals and Marlins will play a total of seven games next spring.

The Cardinals will host eight different opponents during Grapefruit League contests and will play seven games against 2017 postseason teams with six of those games taking place during their first six home dates.

Spring Training full season tickets, 6+ mini-plans and group tickets are on sale now by calling 561-630-1828. Full season ticket plans start at $336 and 6+ mini-plans at $84.

Individual spring training tickets for games in Jupiter will go on sale Saturday, January 13, at 10 a.m. EST, excluding tickets for the March 2 game vs. Boston that will not go on sale until Saturday, January 27 at 10 a.m. EST. Fans may purchase Cardinals spring training tickets in person at the Roger Dean Stadium’s Box Office beginning at that time or via the internet at http://www.cardinals.com or http://www.rogerdeanstadium.com.

Cardinals’ individual spring training tickets are sold in Reserved Box and Bleachers with designated games listed as Premium, Standard and Value. Reserved Box tickets are $43 for Premium games, $36 for Standard games and $30 for Value games. Bleachers are $25 for Premium, $20 for Standard and $15 for Value.

Premium Home Games for the Cardinals include the Boston Red Sox (March 2), Washington Nationals (March 18), New York Mets (March 20 & 24) and Atlanta Braves (March 22).

This coming spring marks the 21st year that the Cardinals will train at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Cardinals’ pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Jupiter on February 13 and conduct their first workout on February 14. The remainder of the Cardinals players are scheduled to report on February 18 with their first workout set for February 19.

The Cardinals will break camp on Sunday, March 25, following a road game against the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach, before heading north to Montréal to play two exhibition games versus the Toronto Blue Jays at Olympic Stadium on March 26 & 27. The Cardinals will open their regular season schedule on Thursday, March 29 vs. the Mets at New York’s Citi Field.