Flyers End Blues Home Unbeaten Streak

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michal Neuvirth made 33 saves and Brandon Manning broke a scoreless tie with a second-period goal to lead the Philadelphia Flyers over the St. Louis Blues 2-0 on Thursday night.

Claude Giroux added an empty-net goal with 5.4 seconds left in Philadelphia’s first shutout of the season.

St. Louis lost at home for the first time after opening 5-0. The Blues, who earned at least one point in each of their previous seven games, were the only team in the league that hadn’t been beaten at home.

Neuvirth, making his fifth start this season, recorded his 11th career shutout and first since Nov. 7, 2015.

Manning fired a shot from the right point that eluded Jake Allen, who made 21 stops. Jakub Voracek provided a screen in front. The shot was originally ruled no goal on the ice before replay officials changed the call.

Neuvirth robbed former teammate Brayden Schenn with a glove save midway through the second period.

The Blues were coming off 10 wins in October, tying a franchise record. They began the night tied with Tampa Bay with an NHL-best 21 points.

NOTES: Philadelphia D Shayne Gostisbehere missed his third successive game with concussion-like symptoms. … D Will O’Neill made his NHL debut in place of D Radko Gudas, who sustained an upper-body injury Wednesday in Chicago. … The Blues have allowed an NHL-low four goals in the first period. … Philadelphia has been shut out three times this season, a league high. … St. Louis defensemen have scored an NHL-best 14 goals.

Flyers: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday in the first of three consecutive home games.

Blues: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

