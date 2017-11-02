Governor, Senators Call for Veterans Home Investigation

Filed Under: abuse, neglect, veterans home

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Critics of a north St. Louis County veterans’ care home are eager to capitalize on their new-found momentum.

Rick Stream was among those who organized a recent sounding post where family members complained about quality of care at the St. Louis Veterans Home.

“Hundreds of hours of interviews with veterans, their family members, and employees at the St. Louis home, I am confident that it’s going to come to the same conclusion, that here’s been a shocking amount of mistreatment, abuse and neglect at that home,” he says.

Governor Eric Greitens, Lt. Governor Mike Parson, as well as Senators Blunt and McCaskill have called for a full, in-depth investigation into the care facility.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen