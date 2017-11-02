MoDot Winter Operations Drill Planned for this Morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – No snow yet in the St. Louis region but drivers will still see snow plows out on the roads today.
It’s MoDot’s winter operations drill aimed at testing its battle plan for inevitable snow storms.
During the drill, MoDOT employees react to a simulated forecast of significant snow for the entire state. The department’s emergency operations centers will activate and maintenance employees deploy to their trucks.
The drill helps make sure everyone knows their role during a storm so MoDot can do its job successfully.
Rural crews will deploy around 8am, urban crews closer to 9. It should be completed by about 3pm.