MoDot Winter Operations Drill Planned for this Morning

Filed Under: MoDOT, winter drill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – No snow yet in the St. Louis region but drivers will still see snow plows out on the roads today.

It’s MoDot’s winter operations drill aimed at testing its battle plan for inevitable snow storms.

During the drill, MoDOT employees react to a simulated forecast of significant snow for the entire state. The department’s emergency operations centers will activate and maintenance employees deploy to their trucks.

The drill helps make sure everyone knows their role during a storm so MoDot can do its job successfully.

Rural crews will deploy around 8am, urban crews closer to 9. It should be completed by about 3pm.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen