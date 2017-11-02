STL to NHL Pipeline Churns Out Another Prospect

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue and defenseman Dakota Mermis from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.
The Coyotes also assigned defenseman Joel Hanley and goalie Hunter Miska to Tucson on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Domingue is 0-6-0 with a 4.33 goals-against average for Arizona his season. The 23-year-old Mermis (Alton, Ill. native) has a goal and two assists in seven games with Tucson this season.
Hanley and Miska didn’t play for the Coyotes.
Related story: Five St. Louisans Drafted in NHL’s 1st Round
Another local prospect making waves in Arizona, forward Clayton Keller led all rookies with nine goals and 15 points in 13 games, has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.