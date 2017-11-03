Alton Hospital Gets Six Automated CPR Machines for Ambulances

ALTON, ILL. (KMOX) – Alton Memorial Hospital now has six automated CPR devices available on their EMS ambulances with a seventh on the way.
EMS manager Jason Bowman says they’re called the Defib Tech Lifeline Arm, providing continuous, uninterrupted chest compressions for patients in cardiac arrest while en-route to the hospital
“The patient benefits from it because the CPR is constant, and whenever you have uninterrupted CPR, you’re able to maintain, and actually the blood (flows) through the body a lot better and gets to the brain, and they get more oxygenated blood going to the brain,” he says.
Bowman says these automated devices eliminate the human error and fatigue factor. Alton Memorial EMS provides service to residents in Jersey, Macoupin and Madison counties.