Bird Sanctuary Suspends Director Over Lewd Conduct Charges

Associated Press
EUREKA, Mo. (AP) – The World Bird Sanctuary in suburban St. Louis has suspended executive director Brian Bissonnette after he was charged with exposing himself at a pharmacy parking lot.

The sanctuary’s board of directors announced the suspension on Friday, a day after news reports first surfaced, though the alleged crime happened in March at a Walgreens in Eureka, Missouri. He was charged in July with 20 municipal ordinance violations of lewd and immoral conduct.

A message seeking comment from Bissonnette’s attorney was not immediately returned.

Eureka prosecutor Katherine Butler told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Bissonnette is accused of standing near a Redbox dispenser and exposing himself to people renting or returning movies.

Bissonnette was named director of the sanctuary in July 2016 after a career in Army intelligence.

