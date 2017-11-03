Boeing Announces Job Training Investments

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says the aerospace company will invest $50 million into job training programs for students and veterans.
“It’s an exciting future. We’re investing in these broad technologies…bringing innovation to the market place, additive manufacturing in the marketplace, autonomous systems,” he says.
Muilenburg says their aircraft are becoming smarter and smarter and not enough potential employees have to skills to build those kinds of products. Boeing’s defense, space and security unit was long based in St. Louis until it moved to Washington D.C. this year.