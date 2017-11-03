Busch Stadium To Host Mizzou, MO State Baseball Game

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Busch Stadium will host a NCAA Division I baseball matchup between the University of Missouri Tigers and the Missouri State University Bears on Tuesday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m.

All tickets for the game are $5 and will be General Admission seats for the lower level of the stadium. Entry is limited to Gate 2 (Home Plate) and Gate 3 (Third Base). Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

The upcoming game will be Mizzou’s sixth played at Busch Stadium, where they have compiled a 3-2 record. Their last game at Busch Stadium came in April, 2014 against Illinois. The Tigers finished last season with a 36-23 overall record, their most wins since 2008.

Conversely, it will be Missouri State’s first ever game played at Busch Stadium. The Bears finished with a 43-20 overall record and captured their second NCAA Regional title in three seasons this past spring.

Tickets are on sale now at cardinals.com/collegebaseball, at the Busch Stadium box office or by calling 314-345-9000.