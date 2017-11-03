Circus Harmony Adds Unicycle Basketball to the Lineup

Filed Under: Circus Harmony, City Museum, unicycle basketball

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – This weekend, students of Circus Harmony, based in City Museum, will be learning the art of unicycle basketball from Kip Jones, veteran member of the King Charles troupe, a unicycle troupe that began in 1958 in the south Bronx as a way of keeping kids off the streets. The troupe eventually signed with Ringling Brothers and traveled the world.

“The the way that they started the unicycle club in the south bronx, we’ve started doing the circus in all different neighborhoods including ferguson. And one of theyoung men from our ferguson circus classes is part of this unicycle act,” says Jessica Hentoff with Circus Harmony.

If you’re at City Museum this weekend, you just may see them practicing in their glass big top on the third floor. The basketball unicycle act is part of Circus Harmony’s big show, “Legato” in January.

Debbie Monterrey is the honorary chair of Circus Harmony’s “Juggling Ball” at City Museum on November 18th.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen