Electoral Justice Project Aims to Increase Voter Participation in Black Community

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Over the next month the Electoral Justice Project will be holding town hall meetings around the country, trying to build black political power. One of the first will be Sunday in St. Louis.

The goal, according to local organizer Kayla Reed, is to encourage African-Americans to get involved in politics as voters and candidates. Reed says one way to do that is to highlight the importance of the right to vote.

“We say when you turn 16 you get your license, when you turn 21 you get to go to Vega. We don’t prioritize the fact that you can vote and really use your voice to bring about change in your communities,” she says.

She says they want people to know that their voice can be heard and can be effective.

Sunday’s town hall is at 3 pm at 2109 South Spring in St. Louis.

