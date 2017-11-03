Longtime KMOX Broadcaster Bill Wilkerson Has Died

Filed Under: Bill Wilkerson

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Longtime St. Louis and KMOX broadcaster Bill Wilkerson, 72, has died after a brief illness.

Wilkerson began his 40-year career in St. Louis at KMOX, then KTRS Radio, providing both play-by-play and color commentary for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball and football teams; the Missouri Tigers football team; the St. Louis Blues; and the Spirits of St. Louis professional basketball team.

slp2014050401 Longtime KMOX Broadcaster Bill Wilkerson Has Died

Longtime St. Louis broadcaster Bill Wilkerson proudly displays the Bob Broeg Award given to him at the National Football Foundation Tom Lombardo-St. Louis Chapter 22nd Annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet in St. Louis on May 4, 2014. Photo: UPI/Bill Greenblatt.

Broadcast partners included Jack Buck, Bob Costas, Dan Dierdorf, Dan Kelly, Bob Starr and Mike Shannon.

Wilkerson worked Monday through Friday mornings on Total Information AM on KMOX with Bob Hardy and Wendy Wiese.

“He was elegant, and just completely joyful,” Wiese says. “He thought of the responsibility that he had to give people the information; to make sure that they had it in a measured way. There was never any hysteria with Bill.”

Wilkerson was a member of the first crew to broadcast an NFL event outside the U.S., working pro football games in Tokyo and London.

Wilkerson served as a board member for the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ and Girls’ Club for 40 years, and volunteered for countless other organizations.

“He just respected the community and he respected the listeners, and he loved, loved what he did,” Wiese says.

screen shot 2017 11 03 at 3 05 23 pm Longtime KMOX Broadcaster Bill Wilkerson Has Died

The St. Louis Division of the FBI selected Bill Wilkerson to receive the Director’s Community Leadership Award in 2009. (Credit: FBI.gov)

The FBI in St. Louis awarded Wilkerson the Director’s Community Leadership Award in 2009 for his work as executive director of the Reach Out St. Louis program at Mathews-Dickey. He also received the Bob Broeg Award from the National Football Foundation’s Tom Lombardo-St. Louis Chapter in 2014.

Wilkerson is survived by his wife of 40 years, Margie; their three children Jermaine, Kimberli and Kristen; and 12 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen