Longtime KMOX Broadcaster Bill Wilkerson Has Died

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Longtime St. Louis and KMOX broadcaster Bill Wilkerson, 72, has died after a brief illness.

Wilkerson began his 40-year career in St. Louis at KMOX, then KTRS Radio, providing both play-by-play and color commentary for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball and football teams; the Missouri Tigers football team; the St. Louis Blues; and the Spirits of St. Louis professional basketball team.

Broadcast partners included Jack Buck, Bob Costas, Dan Dierdorf, Dan Kelly, Bob Starr and Mike Shannon.

Wilkerson worked Monday through Friday mornings on Total Information AM on KMOX with Bob Hardy and Wendy Wiese.

“He was elegant, and just completely joyful,” Wiese says. “He thought of the responsibility that he had to give people the information; to make sure that they had it in a measured way. There was never any hysteria with Bill.”

Wilkerson was a member of the first crew to broadcast an NFL event outside the U.S., working pro football games in Tokyo and London.

Wilkerson served as a board member for the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ and Girls’ Club for 40 years, and volunteered for countless other organizations.

“He just respected the community and he respected the listeners, and he loved, loved what he did,” Wiese says.

The FBI in St. Louis awarded Wilkerson the Director’s Community Leadership Award in 2009 for his work as executive director of the Reach Out St. Louis program at Mathews-Dickey. He also received the Bob Broeg Award from the National Football Foundation’s Tom Lombardo-St. Louis Chapter in 2014.

Wilkerson is survived by his wife of 40 years, Margie; their three children Jermaine, Kimberli and Kristen; and 12 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

