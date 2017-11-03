Three Shot at Jennings Event Hall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – Three people were shot Friday afternoon at The Ambassador event center on Halls Ferry, near Lucas and Hunt, in north St. Louis County.
KMOX’s Brad Choat reports that the triple-shooting happened at the North County banquet center in between two funeral repasses.
Police say the shooting resulted from a dispute, argument or disturbance, and all three shooting victims are expected to survive.
The shooter or shooters are still at large.
