Three Shot at Jennings Event Hall

Awaiting St. Louis County police briefing at triple shooting in Jennings. Been told 3 people shot. (Brad Choat/KMOX)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – Three people were shot Friday afternoon at The Ambassador event center on Halls Ferry, near Lucas and Hunt, in north St. Louis County.

KMOX’s Brad Choat reports that the triple-shooting happened at the North County banquet center in between two funeral repasses.

Police say the shooting resulted from a dispute, argument or disturbance, and all three shooting victims are expected to survive.

The shooter or shooters are still at large.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

