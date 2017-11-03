Tennis Star Announces Engagement to David Lee

UNDATED (AP)- Caroline Wozniacki is engaged again and showing off her new ring.

The Danish tennis player says on Twitter that she accepted a marriage proposal from David Lee, the St. Louis native (Chaminade HS) who recently played for the San Antonio Spurs.

She said yes!!! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate!!! ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/8Xltz5GeJc — David Lee (@Dlee042) November 3, 2017

Alongside a photograph of her left hand showing an engagement ring, Wozniacki wrote “happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate.”

Golfer Rory McIlroy split with Wozniacki in 2014, days after their wedding invitations were sent out.

Wozniacki, ranked No. 3 in the world, recently won the WTA Final in Singapore.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook