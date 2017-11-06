Cardinals Release Rosenthal, Tender Qualifying Offer To Lynn

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that the team has outrighted infielder Alex Mejia and catcher Alberto Rosario off the team’s 40-man Major League roster and gave right-handed pitcher Trevor Rosenthal his unconditional release. Mejia will be assigned to the triple-A Memphis roster and Rosario is now eligible to become a minor league free-agent.

The Cardinals also announced today that they have tendered a qualifying offer to free-agent pitcher Lance Lynn.

Following today’s moves, the Cardinals Major League roster currently stands at 35 players.

Rosenthal was expected to miss at least half of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

