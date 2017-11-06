Food Allergy Advocates Have “No Appetite for Bullying”

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) – The number of children with food allergies continues to increase — and experts say that’s led to more bullying.

More than 80-percent of parents of children with food allergies say their child has been teased, excluded or threatened by peers and even adults.

Lynda Mitchell, acting CEO of Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says it’s common for food to be used as a threat. “So it could be waiving the food in front of the child’s face, it could be tricking them into eating the food, force feeding them into the food. And that’s where the real risk comes into play, because a trace amount of an allergen can trick a life-threatening reaction.”

5 national organizations have launched the “No Appetite for Bullying” campaign. Part of the emphasis is on better education and awareness. The campaign also allows children and adults to go online and share their stories with the food allergy community.