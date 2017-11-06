KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Illinois Pumpkin Crops Promise Plenty for Pies

Filed Under: crops, Illinois, loss, Pies, pumpkin

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A pumpkin-growing expert at the University of Illinois says this year’s crop is a strong one, and there should plenty to go around for baking pies at Thanksgiving.

Mohammad Babadoost says there was early concern about “fruit rot,” but losses were minimal.

“In 1999, 2000 we had 100 percent loss of field after field but right now the losses are very low. usually we have about 5 percent losses,” he says.

Illinois is the leading pumpkin producer in the country.

About 15,000 acres are dedicated for the ones used in baking, producing 20 to 30 tons per acre.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen