IT Boot-camp Focuses on Veterans

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis firm is reaching out to military veterans with skills training that leads to jobs in the growing IT field.
A veteran himself, Travis Mathis of the Claim Academy recently made a pitch to the area’s veterans service organizations.
“We basically teach you 80 percent coding and 20 percent projects, which will help you to develop a capstone IT project, and at the end you get to present it to employees that come on site to hire veterans,” he says.
Mathis says the Claim Academy’s 12-week boot-camp style training is great for disabled veterans or those in transition after getting out of military service.
He says in the five years he’s worked there, they’ve placed more than 350 people, specifically veterans, in IT jobs, some local and some even overseas.