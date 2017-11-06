Jake Allen Unveils Special Military-Themed Mask For Veteran’s Day Game

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two heroes and two former St. Louis Blues will be honored this Saturday, when Jake Allen suits up against the New York Islands at Scottrade Center. He will wear a special mask, honoring military veterans Ed Staniowski and Bobby Gassoff Jr – who also played for the Blues.

This Saturday, the U.S. and Canada will celebrate Veteran’s Day, and the Blues will show its support with help from Allen’s goalie mask.

Info on Staniowski and Gassoff, courtesy of the St. Louis Blues:

Staniowski wore the Blue Note from 1975 until 1981, appearing in 137 games with the club. After a 10-year professional hockey career that also included stints with the Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers, Staniowski joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1985. He served multiple deployments with the Canadian Army, which included missions for the United Nations / NATO in the Middle East, Croatia and Bosnia. Staniowski served in Afghanistan as recently as 2010. Gassoff Jr. is a former Navy SEAL and the son of the late Bob Gassoff, who played defense for the Blues and whose No. 3 still hangs from the rafters at Scottrade Center. Gassoff Jr. played college hockey at the University of Michigan, winning a national championship in 1998. He also played in the Blues’ minor league system with the Worcester Ice Cats during the 2001-02 season before joining the Navy and serving in Iraq.

Saturday’s game has been named a “Salute to Military” game, as fans are encouraged to donate care package items for troops overseas for a chance to win autographed Blues merchandise. The team will also sell autographed mystery pucks outside Section 114 to benefit H.E.R.O.E.S. Care and Operation Shower.

