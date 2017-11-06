Light Turnout Expected for St. Louis City-Wide Prop P Election

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When St. Louisans go to the polls Tuesday to vote on Proposition P, they shouldn’t have to wait in a long line.

That’s because only about 15 to 20 percent of registered voters are expected to turn out, according to Republican Election Director Gary Stoff, who bases that on similar single-issue elections in the past.

“People who typically will vote for every election, they will come out,” he says. “I haven’t seen a lot of publicity pro or con, so the key I guess would be getting other people who may be not paying close attention to come out and cast their ballot.”

Prop P is the public safety proposal that includes raises for St. Louis police officers and firefighters.

For some voters, there is a second issue on the ballot — an aldermanic vacancy in the second ward.

Stoff says it will cost up to $400,000 to hold Tuesday’s vote, which is typical for a city-wide election. The cost covers 600 to 700 poll workers, the cost of printing the ballots, and the delivery and pick-up of voting equipment.

