Long-time Judge Becomes Public Safety Director

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After 25 years on the bench as a circuit judge, Jimmie Edwards turns in his robe.
Edwards’ first day on the job as the St. Louis director of public safety is today. He comes into the position as the search continues for a new police chief and protesters continue their call for a change in police culture.
“For me to leave the bench is a very serious, serious thing. If I did not think that I could help move our city forward, I would not have let the bench,” he says.
Edwards founded the nationally recognized Innovative Concept Academy in 2009, a school dedicated to educating and rehabilitating delinquent teenagers.