Rauner Declares Harvest Emergency

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois farmers will benefit from Governor Bruce Rauner signing a “harvest emergency” proclamation on Sunday.
State agriculture director Raymond Poe says trucks can carry ten-percent more weight for the next 45 days.
“Everyday that you can get that crop out quicker is a lot of times the day that yields are going to be a lot better” he says.
Rauner cited rough weather conditions in parts of Illinois as the reason for the emergency.
Farmers will need to get a free permit to take advantage of the offer.