Rockwood Schools Create Tiny Houses for Homeless

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When you’re living on the streets any place with a roof looks inviting, even if that roof is on top of a tiny house, measuring 26-by-14 feet, for a total square footage of 364-feet.

Eventually, three homes of that size for the homeless will go up at the corner of North Market and Fall Streets in the Jeff VanDerLou neighborhood according to Donna Torrillo with North Grand Neighbohood Services.

“It makes the person feel so much better if they have a place to go, a place that they can call their own, a place that they can rest at night, a place that they can feel secure,” she says.

A Go-Fund-Me account is raising money for the effort, and has already hit nearly one-third of its $75,000 goal.

Students at Summit and Eureka high schools in the Rockwood District will be constructing the homes.

