Study Finds Heart Stents Not Effective as Believed

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Last week’s big British study questioning the effectiveness of stents has some local cardiologists talking.

The study finds stents may not be as effective as previously thought at relieving chest pain in the short term.

“The patients should make sure they have a very good conversation with their doctors and cardiologists about the value of a stent and the value of the medications that we use to treat this problem. And remember that the stent does not actually decrease the risk of having a future heart attack,” says SLU Care cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim at SSM Health SLU Hospital.

Dr. Lim says stents can provide a lot of benefit, especially for people who are having a heart attack or patients with multiple blockages or blockages in complex places.

