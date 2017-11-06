Tarasenko Exits Practice Early, ‘Should Be O.K.’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It seems that when things are going great for the St. Louis Blues, something always throws a wrench in the system. That’s what happened today out at the Ice Zone during Blues practice.

The team had an off-day Sunday, so today it was a full team skate as they prepare for the New Jersey Devils tomorrow. During a drill, forward Vladimir Tarasenko looked to have aggravated something, forcing him to skate over to trainer Ray Barile and head off the ice.

About 5 minutes later, Barille returned and no sign of Tarasenko.

Should we be concerned about losing Vladdy? Mike Yeo says. “He should be O.K.

“It started last game. He aggravated something in the 1st period and he was able to get thorugh the game. A little sore today so we just sent him off the ice.”

Yeo did mention it was the upper-body for Tarasenko but didn’t seem to expect any time missed for No. 91.

