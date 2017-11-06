Ted Simmons Among 10 On Baseball HOF Ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former stars Steve Garvey, Jack Morris and Tommy John and longtime players’ union chief Marvin Miller are among the 10 names on the ballot for a Hall of Fame election next month.

The candidates were announced Monday. Results will be released on Dec. 10 at the baseball winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Ted Simmons, Luis Tiant and Alan Trammell also are eligible on the Modern Baseball Era ballot, which recognizes those whose biggest contributions came from 1970-87.

A 16-person committee will vote, and it takes 75 percent — 12 votes — for election. The committee members will be announced later.

Garvey was a 10-time All-Star first baseman and Morris won 254 times, plus pitched a 10-inning shutout in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series for Minnesota. Tommy John won 288 games over 26 seasons, a career extended by the pioneering elbow surgery that bears his name.

Miller headed the players’ union from 1966-82 and will be on the ballot for the seventh time. In 2008, four years before he died, he sent a letter to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America saying he didn’t want to be considered anymore.

