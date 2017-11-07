2-Time Cy Young Award Winner Roy Halladay Dies In Plane Crash

HOLIDAY, Fla. (AP/CBS) – The Pasco County, Florida, sheriff confirms retired MLB pitcher Roy Halladay was killed in small plane crash Tuesday.
Halladay previously posted photos and videos of himself flying his new ICON A5 light-sport aircraft on his Twitter account.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this amazing and generous individual. Our hearts go out to Roy and his family,” the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Halladay is a former eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Phillies (2010-2013). He won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.
St. Louis native Ryan Howard was a teammate with Halladay on the Phillies, from 2010-2013:
Related story: LISTEN: Cardinals Celebrate 1-0 Win Over Phillies
He faced the St. Louis Cardinals with the Phillies, twice, during the the 2011 NLDS. He started Game 5 against Chris Carpenter, who he was believed to be close friends with, and lost a 1-0 contest.
In Game 4 of that series, the famous Cardinals Rally Squirrel was born.e