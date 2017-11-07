2-Time Cy Young Award Winner Roy Halladay Dies In Plane Crash

HOLIDAY, Fla. (AP/CBS) – The Pasco County, Florida, sheriff confirms retired MLB pitcher Roy Halladay was killed in small plane crash Tuesday.

Halladay previously posted photos and videos of himself flying his new ICON A5 light-sport aircraft on his Twitter account.

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs… but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this amazing and generous individual. Our hearts go out to Roy and his family,” the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Halladay is a former eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Phillies (2010-2013). He won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.

St. Louis native Ryan Howard was a teammate with Halladay on the Phillies, from 2010-2013:

Such a sad day. We lost a great ball player but an even better human being. Many prayers to Brandy, Ryan, & Brayden. We will miss you Roy. — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) November 7, 2017

Related story: LISTEN: Cardinals Celebrate 1-0 Win Over Phillies



He faced the St. Louis Cardinals with the Phillies, twice, during the the 2011 NLDS. He started Game 5 against Chris Carpenter, who he was believed to be close friends with, and lost a 1-0 contest.

Horrible news. Condolences to Chris Carpenter…he and Halladay were very close. Man, just terrible. https://t.co/PucsRsQBCn — Kevin Wheeler (@KevinWheeler94) November 7, 2017

In Game 4 of that series, the famous Cardinals Rally Squirrel was born.e

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook