Ask A St. Louis Chef: Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes

Gourmet Soul’s food creativity incorporates common and uncommon foods to product a soulful gourmet touch to common meals. Lavinia McCoy bases her restaurant’s menu from the philosophy of Soul Food, which is a sub-genera of southern food. The entrees are based on a vegetable base, and meat is a complimentary accompaniment. It’s roots go back to Africa, and came to America via slaves. The traditional food preparation continued, only with the ingredients found in a different country. Traditionally, many of the dishes would be considered vegetarian in today’s world. Gourmet Soul offers several meat and seafood entrees, all prepared in the traditional manner.

Lavinia graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Nov. 2012. She opened Gourmet Soul restaurant in Jan. 2015, and a relaunch in June 2016. The restaurant embodies her philosophy “Food and Delicious as the Soul can Consume”, and every menu item is imbued with this philosophy. Her favorite part of the business is the customers. She enjoys meeting new people, and seeing their satisfied smiles from a great meal. Her favorite meal to prepare is a great steak.

Garlic Whipped Potatoes With Chicken Broth

Ingredients:

2 cup Chicken Broth

6 Yukon Gold Potatoes – peeled and cut

2 Tablespoons Salted Butter

Salt, Pepper, Garlic Powder – to taste

Directions:

Heat broth and potatoes in saucepan over medium heat, bring to a boil. Reduce the heat. Cover and cook 10 min or until potatoes are tender. Drain potatoes, reserve the broth. Mash the potatoes w/reserved broth. Add butter. Add salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.

Sauteed Collard Greens

Ingredients:

4 ounces fresh collard greens, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons butter

1 ⁄ 2 cup onion, finely diced

⁄ cup onion, finely diced crushed red pepper flakes, season to your taste

1 ⁄ 2 cup chicken stock

⁄ cup chicken stock kosher salt

black pepper, freshly cracked

Directions:

Remove and discard all but 1 inch of the collard stems. Cut the remaining stems out of the leaves, separating the leaves and stems. Cut the leaves into 2-inch squares. Slice the stems into thin slices. Wash greens thoroughly, making sure all dirt and grit have been removed. In a large saucepan, place collards in hot water for 3 minutes, remove and drain. In a large skillet, melt butter, then add onions and crushed red pepper flakes, sauté. Once onions are tender, add collard greens and chicken stock to the pan. Cook on high heat, stirring occasionally for 5 to 7 minutes. Test a piece of the greens — if you want yours more tender, cook longer, adding more stock or water to keep them from burning. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Roasted Chicken

Ingredients:

1 (4-pound) whole roasting chicken

2 teaspoons unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme

1 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 shallots, peeled and halved

3 fresh thyme sprigs

1 lemon, quartered

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Discard giblets and neck from chicken. Starting at neck cavity, loosen skin from breasts and drumsticks by inserting fingers, gently pushing between skin and meat. Combine butter and next 6 ingredients (through garlic) in a small bowl. Rub mixture under loosened skin, over flesh; rub over top of skin. Tie ends of legs together with twine. Lift wing tips up and over back; tuck under chicken. Place chicken, breast side up, on a rack; place rack in roasting pan. Place shallots, thyme sprigs, and lemon in cavity of chicken. Bake at 350 F for 45 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 450 F (do not remove chicken); bake at 450 F for 15 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in meaty part of leg registers 165 F. Remove chicken from pan; let stand 10 minutes. Discard skin. Carve chicken.

