Cardinals Shortstop Paul DeJong Named Rookie Of The Year Finalist

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals shortstop, Paul DeJong was named as a finalist for 2017 National League Rookie of the Year. Major League Baseball has released the finalists for all of its major awards: MVP, Cy Young, ROY and Manager of the Year.

DeJong is up against Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger, and Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell.

Who should be the BBWAA NL #ROY? — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

Bellinger is expected to be the near unanimous winner, after his 39 home runs set a new NL rookie record. And he didn’t make his MLB debut until April 25. He also had more than a month advantage over DeJong, who didn’t appear in the big leagues until May 28.

DeJong led the Cardinals in home runs (25) and slugging (.532), and was second on the team in batting average (.285) and OPS (.857). Bellinger bested DeJong in all of those categories, except batting average this season, he also struck out 146 times compared to DeJong’s 124.

Bell and DeJong are probably fighting for second place, which will be close. Bell finished the year with 26 home runs, 90 RBI and struck out only 117 times with nearly 200 more plate appearances than DeJong.

The winners of MLB’s major awards will be announced next week: ROY, Nov. 13; Manager of the Year, Nov. 14; Cy Young, Nov. 15; MVP, Nov. 16.

Tuesday, the Rawlings Gold Glove winners will also be announced, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is up for his ninth total Gold Glove.

