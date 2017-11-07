Junk Food Companies Still Targeting Children, Study Fnds

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Good news and bad news for parents in this latest study on food ads targeting kids.
The number of ads has declined, that’s the good news. The bad news – children still see an average of ten or more food related ads per day, and most are for unhealthy items, including fast food, sugary or salty snacks, candy and sweetened drinks. This is all despite a voluntary industry initiative launched in 2007, where major food and beverage companies agreed to reduce unhealthy product advertising to children age 12 and under.