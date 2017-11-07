Junk Food Companies Still Targeting Children, Study Fnds

Filed Under: advertising, Junk Food, Kids

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Good news and bad news for parents in this latest study on food ads targeting kids.

The number of ads has declined, that’s the good news. The bad news – children still see an average of ten or more food related ads per day, and most are for unhealthy items, including fast food, sugary or salty snacks, candy and sweetened drinks. This is all despite a voluntary industry initiative launched in 2007, where major food and beverage companies agreed to reduce unhealthy product advertising to children age 12 and under.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen