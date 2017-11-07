Mo. Highway Patrol Makes Largest Fentanyl Bust in State’s History

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol made its largest fentanyl bust in the state’s history Nov. 1.

A trooper pulled over a minivan that Wednesday afternoon for a traffic violation on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County, south of Cape Girardeau.

The 27-year-old driver from Arizona was acting strange, so the trooper asked to search the car, and the driver agreed, according to a news release. Inside was 4.8 pounds of pure fentanyl, worth $3 million.

Missouri State Highway Patrol made its largest fentanyl bust Nov. 1 (Provided photo)

Angel Larar-Esteban, 27, of Phoenix, was arrested for felony drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child.

