Mo. Highway Patrol Makes Largest Fentanyl Bust in State’s History

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol made its largest fentanyl bust in the state’s history Nov. 1.
A trooper pulled over a minivan that Wednesday afternoon for a traffic violation on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County, south of Cape Girardeau.
The 27-year-old driver from Arizona was acting strange, so the trooper asked to search the car, and the driver agreed, according to a news release. Inside was 4.8 pounds of pure fentanyl, worth $3 million.
Angel Larar-Esteban, 27, of Phoenix, was arrested for felony drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child.