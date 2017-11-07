New Shingles Vaccine Almost 100 Percent Effective

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The CDC recommends a new shingles vaccine to replace an older one.

Since 2006, older Americans have had a shingles vaccine available called Zostavax.

Now, there’s a new and improved version, according to Washington University infectious diseases specialist Dr. Steve Lawrence.

“This new vaccine is more than 90 percent effective at preventing episodes of shingle sin adults 50 and over. In the younger ranges, the 50-60 range, it’s almost 100 percent effective,” he says.

The new vaccine is called Shingrix is a one-time only vaccine, but you will need two doses between two and six months apart.

