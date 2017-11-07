Parents Sign Petition to Bring Back Fired Coach

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Armed with over 1700 signatures, backers of assistant high school football coach David Richards, who was fired for making racy rap videos, will seek to have him re-hired tonight.

Supporter Kourtney Harris notes that the videos showing Richards drinking, smoking pot and hanging out in a hot tub with women, were made five years ago, before he was coaching at Hazelwood West. Harris says since then Richards has had a great influence on many young men. Simpy put, she says, black mentors matter.

“The way that mentors become amazing people is through living life and learning,” she says.

Along with the online petition she will take to the Hazelwood School Board meeting tonight, Harris says she’ll be supported by several parents and players who Richards brought back.

