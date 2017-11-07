Ski Resort’s Days May Be Numbered After Wildwood Rejects Zip Lines

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – Unless there’s a thaw between the city of Wildwood and Hidden Valley, this winter could be the last for the area’s only ski resort.

The city’s planning and zoning commission has rejected the resort’s plan to add zip lines so it can operate year-round.

The area’s winters are marginal, at best, says Peak Resorts President Tim Boyd, and Hidden Valley can’t survive without becoming a year-round attraction: “It can’t exist as a one-trick pony.”

“We only get to make money three months out of the year,” he says, “and we were looking to try to turn it into a year-round resort just for the viability and sustainability of the ski area.”

The commission wants to limit the months and hours of operation for the zip lines, something Boyd says he can’t accept.

It would be a $2.5 million investment, and “we’re certainly not going to do that, and then have the city of Wildwood restrict our ability to make money off of it,” he says.

Boyd tells KMOX whether the stalemate can be resolved depends on what the city wants.

“Do they want 250 acres of green space, or do they want another housing development?”

He says if there’s no progress, the property will be put up for sale.

