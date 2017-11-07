Turnout Light for Prop P in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The polls close soon in St. Louis, as voters decide a sales tax hike for public safety.

For most of the day, Republican Director of Elections Gary Stoff says the turnout for Proposition P has been “lackluster.”

“I think part of the problem is that there really has not been – at least I haven’t seen – a lot of publicity one way or the other,” he says.

Turnout has generally been heavier in south St. Louis than other parts of the city, according to Stoff, who says that may be because a lot of police and firefighters live in South City.

Passage would raise the sales tax half a penny to go towards higher police and firefighter salaries, money for the circuit attorney’s office and crime prevention programs.

All polling places opened on time, and there have been no problems with equipment, Stoff says.

The polls close at 7 p.m. Results are expected by 10 tonight.

