2 St. Louis Natives Named to USMNT Roster

CHICAGO (U.S. SOCCER) – St. Louis natives Josh Sargent, 17, and Tim Ream, 30, will dress for the U.S. Men’s National Team for its upcoming match against third-ranked Portugal on Nov. 14 in Leiria. Sargent has had a standout 2017 with the U.S. U-17 and U-20 teams in their respective World Cups, and is set to sign his first professional contract in February 2018. Ream has made regular appearances on the U.S. roster since 2010.



With an eye towards the future, U.S. Men’s National Team acting head coach Dave Sarachan has called 21 players into training camp in advance of the USA’s final match of 2017.

Sargent was born and raised in O’Fallon, Mo., attended St. Dominic High School and played his club soccer for St. Louis Scott Gallagher. He now lives in Florida and attends IMG Academy, once he turns 18-years-old in February he has announced that he will sign a pro contract with SV Werder Bremen of the German Bundesliga.

Ream is a graduate of St. Dominic and a Saint Louis University alum.

Kickoff at Estádio Dr.Magalhães Pessoa is set for 3:45 p.m. ET, and the match will be broadcast live on FS1, UniMas and UDN. Fans can also follow live on Facebook and Twitter at @ussoccer and @ussoccer_esp.

“The one word that I would use in reference to all of this is opportunity,” Sarachan said. “It’s an opportunity for many players who haven’t been in the picture that we feel have a bright future with the National Team to get to measure themselves in a game against a quality opponent. It’s an opportunity for our National Team to finish out 2017 in a positive way. It’s also just an opportunity to move on. As much as we’re still gutted from how things turned out with qualifying, we have to look ahead and finish out the year the right way.”

Here is the full U.S. roster by position (Club; apperances/goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 3/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 1/0)

DEFENDERS (7): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 32/3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Sheffield United/ENG; 0/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 13/1), Matt Miazga (Vitesse/NED; 3/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 26/1), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 14/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 48/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 16/1), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 65/2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland/ENG; 2/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution; 3/1), Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town/ENG; 22/2)

FORWARDS (4): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 26/3), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC; 3/2), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union; 2/0), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; 0/0)

