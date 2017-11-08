15-Year-Old Arrested in Ferguson Carjacking/Pursuit

FERGUSON/ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — A 15-year-old is in custody following a carjacking and brief police chase.

Authorities say they spotted the teen heading east on I-70 in the car they knew to be stolen. They tried to stop him, but he didn’t. He crashed into another vehicle about a minute later at the corner of Union and Bircher. He tried to run after the accident but was arrested. Police reportedly found drugs in the car.

The man in the other vehicle was treated on the scene and released. The 15-year-old suspect’s case is being handled by Family Court.

