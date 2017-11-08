Better Business Bureau Warns of Veterans Day Donation Scams

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As Veterans Day approaches, you may get hit up to donate to a veterans’ group. Michelle Corey with the Better Business Bureau says do some research, because some groups have been cited for not living up to promises to help veterans, or, they spend more fundraising than helping.

“Whenever possible, donate directly to a charity, and not always to a fundraising, telemarketing or direct mail solicitation. That way, you know most of your money will be going to that charity,” she says.

Corey says don’t give in to high-pressure to donate on the spot or appeals that are strong on emotions but not on facts, like how your donation will be used.

