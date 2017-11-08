Carte’Are Gordon Makes It Official, No. 2 Missouri Recruit Signs With SLU

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We’ve known since October of 2016 that 6’8″ forward Carte’Are Gordon was staying home, to attend Saint Louis University on a basketball scholarship. Wednesday morning he made it official by signing his National Letter of Intent.
Gordon is a top-70 basketball recruit in the country, among ranking by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, in the 2018 Class. He’s listed as the ninth-best power forward in the country, by 247Sports.com.
Wednesday was the beginning of the early period for high school seniors around the country to declare where they’d be attending school, on athletic scholarships. The true National Signing Day is the first Wednesday in February, 2018.
Gordon won the Missouri Class 5 State Championship last season as a junior, with help from his fellow junior teammate and Missouri’s No. 1 ranked recruit, Courtney Ramey.
SLU head coach Travis Ford released a statement Wednesday morning, after Gordon’s signing:
Next year at SLU, Gordon will be joined by fellow Missouri recruit, Fred Thatch of Sikeston, Mo. He was awarded the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 4 Player of the Year for the 2015-16 season.
Ford and the Billikens start their 2017-18 regular season on Thursday, Nov. 16, against Virginia Tech on national television. Its final preseason games are this Friday and next Monday against Seattle University and D-II Rockhusrt University, respectively.