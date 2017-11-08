Chesterfield Company Sued for Ball Pit Balls

Filed Under: antimicrobial, ball pit, balls, cuing, Pretium Packaging, production

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ever wonder where those plastic balls that fill play-pits for kids come from? Some are supposed to come from Chesterfield and that’s the subject of a lawsuit. 21st Century Products of North Carolina is suing Pretium Packaging of Chesterfield over the “world’s first antimicrobial ball pit balls.”

21st century owns the molds. Pretium was supposed to make the “germ block balls” but, according to the lawsuit, the quality and level of production deteriorated and Pretium wouldn’t take back the bad balls. The situation was made worse when a component needed for making the balls came in short supply.

The suit is being heard in St. Louis federal court.

