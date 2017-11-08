County Executive Reacts to Chesterfield Prop P Turnaround

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Chesterfield plans to spend all of its Prop P sales tax revenue on police after all.
Chesterfield’s mayor, who wasn’t the biggest fan of Prop P, suggested the money could be used to fill potholes as a form of public safety. There was an outcry a crowd at a council meeting.
St. Louis county executive Steve Stenger’s reaction to the news that chesterfield plans to direct its Prop P revenue to a fund dedicated to police?
“We’re all Americans, we all live in St. Louis county, this was a proposition that was voted in with 63 percent of the vote. We need to hold elected leaders accountable,” he says.
Stenger does acknowledge that the Chesterfield mayor drew attention to issues related to all taxes.